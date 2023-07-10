Xiaomi Mi 10i MIUI 14 Update: June 2023 Security Update for India Region

Xiaomi has recently released the update of the latest new MIUI 14 for the Xiaomi Mi 10i. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the user experience, including a new design language, super icons, and animal widgets.

One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated visual design. The new design has a more minimalist aesthetic with an emphasis on white space and clean lines. This gives the interface a more modern, fluid look and feel. Also, the update includes new animations and transitions that add some dynamism to the user experience. Today, the new Xiaomi Mi 10i MIUI 14 update has been released for the India region.

Xiaomi Mi 10i MIUI 14 Update

Xiaomi Mi 10i was launched in 2021. It comes out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 11 and has received 2 Android and 4 MIUI updates so far. Now the smartphone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12. Today, a new MIUI 14 update has been released for India. This released update increases system security, improves user experience and provides you with the latest security patch. The build number of the new update is MIUI-V14.0.3.0.SJSINXM. If you want, let’s examine the details of the new update.

Xiaomi Mi 10i MIUI 14 Update India Changelog [10 July 2023]

As of July 10, 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi Mi 10i MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System] Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 10i MIUI 14 Update India Changelog [6 May 2023]

As of May 6, 2023, the changelog of the Xiaomi Mi 10i MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.