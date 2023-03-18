Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 rollout continues: Surprise to users in EEA is coming soon!

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro is one of Xiaomi’s best-selling smartphone models. It contains a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SOC. Xiaomi Fans adore this phone. I have recommended the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro to millions of people. Users state that they are satisfied and continue to use it fondly. After the launch of MIUI 14 Global, some questions come to me.

A few of these questions are as follows: Will the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro be updated to MIUI 14? When will my smartphone get MIUI 14 update? In this article, I will answer your questions without further ado. A few weeks ago, this update was released in China. Now the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 update will be released very soon to users in the EEA.

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 Update

Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro was introduced in 2020. It comes out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 12. It has received 2 Android and 2 MIUI updates so far. Its current version is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. This Xiaomi smartphone will have received the 3rd MIUI update along with Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14. But, we must point out that. Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro will not receive the Android 13 update.

MIUI 14 update will be based on Android 12. Some users may be upset about this. However, with the latest MIUI 14 update, your smartphone will be very fast. When will MIUI 14 be available to Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro? The update for the EEA is ready and coming soon. We think you are much happier now! Xiaomi Fans are waiting for the update!!!

The last internal MIUI build of the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 update is V14.0.1.0.SJDEUXM. The update is based on Android 12. MIUI 14 will bring you new super icons, animal widgets, redesigned system apps, and more. So when will this update be released? What is the release date of the update? MIUI 14 will be released at the “Beginning of April”. It will be offered first to Mi Pilots. All other users will then be able to access the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 update. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when it is released.

Where can download the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.