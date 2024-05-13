Xiaomi Mix Flip with 67W charging power to cost $830; Alleged device image leaks online

An alleged image of the Xiaomi Mix Flip has recently surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from the anticipated foldable in the future. Aside from its design, nonetheless, some additional info leaks about the phone have also been shared. That includes its charging power, which is reportedly rated 67W, with a separate leak claiming the phone will sell for $830.

The phone appeared recently online, with the image showing a clamshell phone with two colors on its back — white on the upper part and beige on the lower. In the former, the external display of the phone can be seen, while its two camera units are placed inside a rectangular camera island above. The leak, however, is not impressing enthusiasts and fans, with some believing that the image is fake.

While the image failed to convince everyone about its authenticity, a leaker on Weibo shared another leak of a reliable-looking certification of the alleged Mix Flip. The screenshot shows a CCC certificate, which contains some details involving the device. The model’s monicker is not directly divulged in the listing, but it shows a 2405CPX3DC model number, which is associated with Xiaomi Mix Flip. This reflects our earlier discovery about the phone:

According to the model numbers of the phone we gathered from Xiaomi and HyperOS, the phone could be announced next month. That’s based on the “2405CPX3DG/2405CPX3DC” model numbers of the device, with the “2405” segment likely referring to 2024 May.

According to the listing, the Mix Flip will have a 67W charging power, while its battery is believed to have a 4900mAh capacity. The post containing the screenshot also echoes the earlier discovery about the phone’s other components, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a 1.5K display. Moreover, the leak echoes the lens details we also reported last month:

The HyperOS source codes also helped us determine the type of lens Xiaomi will be using for the MIX Flip. In our analysis, we found out that it would be employing two lenses for its rear camera system: the Light Hunter 800 and Omnivision OV60A. The former is a wide lens with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size and 50MP resolution. It is based on Omnivision’s OV50E sensor and is also used on the Redmi K70 Pro. Meanwhile, the Omnivision OV60A has a 60MP resolution, 1/2.8-inch sensor size, and 0.61µm pixels, and it also allows 2x Optical zoom. It is widely being used on many modern smartphones nowadays, including the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Edge 30 Ultra, to name a few.

On the front, on the other hand, is the OV32B lens. It will power the 32MP selfie camera system of the phone, and it is a reliable lens since we have already seen it in Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40.

Ultimately, it is believed that the Mix Flip will cost CN¥5,999, or around $830. Yet, while some might find this price tag enticing, it should still be taken with a pinch of salt, as we can’t guarantee the accuracy of these claims.