Xiaomi Mix Flip, Mix Fold 4 reportedly arriving in Q3

According to the latest claims, Xiaomi Mix Flip and Mix Fold 4 will be introduced in the third quarter of the year.

That’s according to a recent post on Weibo by a reputable leaker, Digital Chat Station. According to the tipster, however, the timeline remains tentative.

On a positive note, the account shared some valuable details about the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip, including their processor, which will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Additionally, the post claims that both models will be armed with a 50MP 1/1.55-inch main unit with OIS support and a telephoto 1/2.8-inch Omnivision OV60A sensor.

On the other hand, the Mix Fold 4 is reportedly receiving a 12MP ultrawide unit and a 10MP periscope telephoto with a 5x optical zoom capability.

These reports reflect earlier reports about the models. To recall, our team detailed the sensors we discovered in Mix Fold 4:

To start, it will have a quad-camera system, with its main camera sporting a 50MP resolution and 1/1.55” size. It will also use the same sensor found in the Redmi K70 Pro: the Ovx8000 sensor AKA Light Hunter 800.

Down in the telephoto resection, the Mix Fold 4 has the Omnivision OV60A, which boasts 16MP resolution, a 1/2.8” size, and 2X optical zoom. This, however, is the sad part, as it is a downgrade from the 3.2X telephoto of the Mix Fold 3. On a positive note, it will be accompanied by a S5K3K1 sensor, which is also found in the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22. The telephoto sensor measures 1/3.94” and has a 10MP resolution and a 5X optical zoom capability.

Lastly, there’s the OV13B ultra-wide-angle sensor, which has a 13MP resolution and a 1/3″ sensor size. The inner and cover selfie cameras of the foldable phone, on the other hand, will employ the same 16MP OV16F sensor.

The same goes for the Mix Flip:

The HyperOS source codes also helped us determine the type of lens Xiaomi will be using for the MIX Flip. In our analysis, we found out that it would be employing two lenses for its rear camera system: the Light Hunter 800 and Omnivision OV60A. The former is a wide lens with a 1/1.55-inch sensor size and 50MP resolution. It is based on Omnivision’s OV50E sensor and is also used on the Redmi K70 Pro. Meanwhile, the Omnivision OV60A has a 60MP resolution, 1/2.8-inch sensor size, and 0.61µm pixels, and it also allows 2x Optical zoom. It is widely being used on many modern smartphones nowadays, including the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Edge 30 Ultra, to name a few.

On the front, on the other hand, is the OV32B lens. It will power the 32MP selfie camera system of the phone, and it is a reliable lens since we have already seen it in Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40.

We will provide updates to the two models in the future as the rumored timeline of their debut approaches.