Xiaomi Mix Flip to debut in 5 markets in Europe for €1.3K

Xiaomi has finally confirmed that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be offered globally, and five European markets will be the first to welcome it.

The news follows the launch of the Xiaomi Mix Flip in China, where it was unveiled alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and the Redmi K70 Ultra. After remaining mum about the global launch of the flip phone, the company confirmed that it will indeed make an international debut soon.

The phone will be presented in five markets in Central and Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria. No other details about the phone are available, but current speculations claim that Xiaomi will offer the 12GB/512GB configuration. Other reports have shared that the phone will cost €1,300 in Europe.

The Chinese smartphone giant still has to confirm these things alongside the features coming to the global version of the Mix Flip (as the international variants usually differ from their Chinese counterparts), but it could borrow many of the features of the Mix Flip’s Chinese version, including: