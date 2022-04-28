Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 design leaked! – Xiaomi’s next foldable could be close!

Are you interested in the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 design? Well if you are, good news! Xiaomi’s newest foldable, codenamed “zizhan” has had its design leaked. Xiaomi has already made a foldable, specifically the Mi Mix Fold, and MIX FOLD 2 is the successor to that phone. So, let’s take a look at it!

Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD 2 design – the leak & more info

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is the latest entry in the company’s impressive lineup of foldable devices. Thanks to XDA who discovered this information, we now know all about the unique design of this phone.

As expected, MIX FOLD 2 features a sleek and elegant folding form factor. When unfolded, it boasts a large, full-screen display with minimal bezels on all sides. And when closed, the phone looks like a miniature version of its larger counterpart – perfect for slipping into a pocket or bag. Additionally, MIX FOLD 2 comes equipped with cutting-edge hardware that delivers next-level performance and battery life. Overall, it’s clear that Xiaomi has once again raised the bar for what it means to be a foldable smartphone, and we can’t wait to get our hands on MIX FOLD 2!

The animation in the aforementioned found in the MIUI source codes, shows off a Xiaomi device that looks very much different from the Mi MIX FOLD, codenamed “cetus“. There’s no camera on the inner display, and a single punch-hole notch on the outer display, so it seems like Xiaomi is going to make sure the inner display is as clean as possible.

XDA’s information on the leak also indicates that MIX FOLD 2 will use the same display panel as the Mi 10 (codenamed “umi“) for the outer display. In our previous article about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, we also mentioned that MIX FOLD 2 will run on the aforementioned Snapdragon platform as well.

What do you think about the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 design leak? Let us know in our Telegram chat, which you can join here.