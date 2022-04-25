Xiaomi 8 Gen 1 Plus devices list leaked – Found inside Mi Code

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was another entry to the list of not-good Snapdragon processors, due to many issues, like overheating. However, we have information on the new Xiaomi 8 Gen 1 Plus devices, and with the info we gathered, they seem to be on the path to redeeming themselves. So, let’s take a look.

Xiaomi 8 Gen 1 Plus devices, specs & more

The new 8 Gen 1+, codenamed SM8475, when compared to the previous 8 Gen 1 is based on TSMC’s N4 4nm node, as opposed to the Samsung 4nm node used in the 8 Gen 1. It will also feature an octa core design, with 1 super core, 3 performance cores, and 4 efficiency cores, which respectively are the Cortex X2, Cortex A710 and Cortex A510. It will also be clocked at an impressive 2.99Ghz, which is quite high for a mobile processor, which sort of scares us due to 8 Gen 1’s overheating issues. The 8 Gen 1 Plus will most likely be announced in May.

There is also a significant amount of Xiaomi devices that will run the 8 Gen 1+, which we will talk about now. Here are the new Xiaomi 8 Gen 1 Plus devices:

Xiaomi 12 UItra ( thor )

) Xiaomi Mi MIX FOLD 2 ( zizhan)

Xiaomi 12S ( diting )

) Xiaomi 12S Pro ( unicorn )

) Xiaomi Mi 12T Pro / Redmi K50S Pro (mayfly)

We found this information in the MIUI source code, as the devices were listen in various apps mentioning the new platform under the “PlatformX475” value, therefore they’re all part of the new Xiaomi 8 Gen 1 Plus devices list.

The “isPlatformX475” value in the above screenshot is obviously referencing the new SM8475 platform, and the devices listed under it are what we already expected, as these devices would already ship with a different processor than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, in different parts of the source code, these devices are listed under the Platform8450 value. Though, after thorough research, we found that these devices would not run on the SM8450 platform, and would infact run on SM8475, therefore the 8 Gen 1 Plus.

While it may seem like these devices are being built with the SM8450 platform in mind, our investigations conclude that, as we mentioned, these devices will run on SM8475 (8 Gen 1 Plus). However, both Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Mi MIX Fold were both tested with the SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and then later on upgraded to the 8 Gen 1 Plus. The performance of these devices should be significantly better than the ones that run on the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra (codenamed thor) will most likely be the first device to ship with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, but we’re not completely sure about that. However, it will definitely be one of the first devices alongside the Redmi K50S Pro, Mi MIX Fold 2, and the other devices we listed to ship with it. We will update you with the newest information about the new Xiaomi 8 Gen 1 Plus devices, and more about the platform.

What do you think about the new Xiaomi 8 Gen 1 Plus devices?