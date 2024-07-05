Leaker refreshes Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 global launch rumors

A leaker claims that Xiaomi will be offering the anticipated Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 model in the global markets.

The claim came amid uncertainty about the phone’s global launch, with reports and findings making varying claims. Our team is even unsure about this, with our first discovery showing that there would be two variants for the model (2405CPX3DC and 2405CPX3DG). However, our following database analysis only showed one, leading to doubts about its actual global debut.

The leaker account @UniverseIce on X, nonetheless, claims that there will indeed be an international announcement for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. The tipster doesn’t elaborate much about the claim in the post, but if it is true, it will be the first time the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will offer its foldable in the global market.

The news follows a leak involving the render of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4. According to the photo shared by leaker Evan Blass on X, the company will still use the same horizontal rectangular shape for the camera island, but the arrangement of the lenses and flash unit will be different. Also, unlike its predecessor’s module, the Mix Fold 4 island seems taller. On the left side, it will house the lenses alongside the flash in two columns and groups of three. As usual, the section also comes with the Leica branding to highlight Xiaomi’s partnership with the German brand. However, despite the release of the image, the leaker noted that it is just a “work product” and could still be changed in the future.