Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo offer a new backup app to transfer apps with their data!

Top Chinese smartphone manufacturers, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Vivo, have revealed their intentions to release a new backup software. The backup apps currently available from OEMs only allow you to move your photos and files when you switch to another phone.

You can already perform a complete backup between devices running ColorOS by OPPO. All of your personal information, including contacts, call logs, photos, videos, Wi-Fi passwords, and any customizations you’ve made on your phone’s interface, can be transferred without hassle when you switch from one ColorOS phone to another. Unfortunately, this was possible only on their own phones, just like many other manufacturers.

Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo have announced that they will support their phones transferring user’s whole data when they switch to another phone from one of these brands. All the companies have revealed they’re working on a new backup app on Weibo (Chinese social media platform).

You must update the backup application to the latest version. You need to have the backup app version 4.0.0 or newer on MIUI, version 6.2.5.1 or never on OriginOS, and OPPO’s backup application to version 13.3.7 or newer in order to seamlessly transfer data between these three brands.

They have stated that third party applications’ data will also be backed up but it is not yet known which third party apps will be supported. What do you think about Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo’s new backup app? Please share your thoughts in the comments!