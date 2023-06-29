Xiaomi Pad 6 Max appears on a certification listing, get ready for the brand new tablet!

A brand new tablet might be revealed right after the launch of Xiaomi Pad 6 and 6 Pro, here’s everything we know about the upcoming “Xiaomi Pad 6 Max”. We don’t have the spec sheet yet but it’s certain that Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil a new tablet. This new tablet might be released alongside Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, read the related article here: New Foldable Xiaomi Smartphone: Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 features leaked!

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has appeared in the Bluetooth SIG certification, the certification website states that it is a “keyboard” but the model number “23078KB5BC” is also included in the listing. The model number found in the certification resembles the pattern mostly used for Xiaomi’s phones or tablets. The “C” at the end of the model number suggests that this particular model will likely be introduced in China.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi recently launched the Pad 6 in India. It is too early to make a guess, but we believe that Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is a China exclusive model. What we also know about Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is that Xiaomi has already started to work on the software of upcoming tablet, this even reveals the codename of Xiaomi Pad 6 Max and that is “yudi“.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will come with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and the last internal MIUI version available at the moment is V14.0.0.15.TMHCNXM. We will keep updating you once we get more information.