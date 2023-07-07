Affordable Xiaomi Phones for PUBG 90 FPS Capability (July 2023)

In the world of mobile gaming, a smooth and immersive experience is essential, especially when playing popular titles like PUBG. For PUBG enthusiasts on a budget, Xiaomi offers a range of affordable smartphones that can deliver an impressive gaming performance, including the ability to support PUBG 90 FPS. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore a selection of Xiaomi devices as of July 7, 2023, which are capable of achieving PUBG 90 FPS. These devices boast powerful hardware specifications, high refresh rate displays, and budget-friendly price tags, making them attractive options for gamers looking to enhance their PUBG experience without breaking the bank.

POCO F5

The POCO F5 is a flagship-level smartphone that offers exceptional gaming performance. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, Adreno 725 GPU, UFS 3.1 storage, and a generous 12 GB of RAM. With an impressive AnTuTu score of 931,174, this device ensures smooth gameplay even in demanding scenarios. Additionally, the POCO F5 features a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, providing a visually immersive experience. With its powerful specifications and an approximate price of $380, the POCO F5 is an excellent choice for PUBG enthusiasts seeking a premium gaming experience on a budget.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is another noteworthy Xiaomi smartphone for PUBG gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset and Adreno 642L GPU, this device delivers impressive performance. It offers 8 GB of RAM, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth gameplay. The UFS 2.2 storage ensures fast app loading times, further enhancing the overall gaming experience. With its 120Hz AMOLED display, the POCO X5 Pro 5G provides stunning visuals and fluid animations during gameplay. Priced at approximately $275, this device offers great value for its gaming capabilities.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is a feature-packed smartphone suitable for PUBG gaming enthusiasts on a budget. It boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, delivering excellent gaming performance. With 8 GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking and app loading are swift and efficient. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G features a 120Hz OLED display that offers vibrant colors and smooth visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. With an AnTuTu score of 490,526, this device ensures a lag-free and immersive PUBG gameplay experience. Priced similarly to the POCO X5 Pro 5G at around $275, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is an affordable option for gamers.

Redmi Note 12 5G / POCO X5 5G

The POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G are budget-friendly Xiaomi smartphone that still delivers impressive gaming capabilities. Powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and Adreno 619 GPU, this device offers solid performance for PUBG gaming. With 8 GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, multitasking and app performance remain smooth. The POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G feature 120Hz AMOLED display that provides fluid visuals and enhances the overall gaming experience. Priced at approximately $210, this device offers great value for gamers seeking an affordable smartphone without compromising on performance.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G / Redmi Note 10 Pro

For those looking for an even more affordable option, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G (2023 version of Redmi Note 10 Pro) is a solid choice. Powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset and Adreno 618 GPU, this device delivers reliable gaming performance. With 8 GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, it offers smooth multitasking and fast app loading times. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G features a 120Hz AMOLED display that provides vibrant colors and smooth visuals, enhancing the gaming experience. With an AnTuTu score of 410,835, PUBG gameplay remains enjoyable on this device. Priced at around $250, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G / Redmi Note 10 Pro strikes an excellent balance between affordability and gaming capabilities.

For PUBG enthusiasts seeking affordable Xiaomi smartphones capable of achieving PUBG 90 FPS, the aforementioned options provide excellent choices. The POCO F5, POCO X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, POCO X5 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G / Redmi Note 10 Pro offer powerful hardware specifications, high refresh rate displays, and smooth gaming experiences at various price points. Consider your budget and desired specifications to choose the device that best suits your gaming needs. With Xiaomi’s commitment to providing feature-rich smartphones at affordable prices, these devices are a testament to the brand’s dedication to the gaming community. Elevate your PUBG experience without breaking the bank with these affordable Xiaomi smartphones.