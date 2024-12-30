Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 to arrive on Jan. 2 in China; Sale to follow immediately

After a long wait and a series of rumors and speculations, we finally know the Redmi Turbo 4‘s debut date: January 2.

The arrival of the Redmi Turbo 4 was teased weeks ago by Redmi General Manager Wang Teng Thomas. However, the executive shared that there is a “change of plans,” and following reports revealed that its December launch was moved to January.

Now, the Chinese giant has finally confirmed the date of its arrival in China. According to the company, it will be announced on January 2 at 2 PM local time in the country. Right after its launch, the phone will also hit stores immediately, as its pre-orders in the market are now open.

The Redmi Turbo 4 will offer a new design, including a pill-shaped camera module on its back. It will be available in black, blue, and silver/gray.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the phone boasts a plastic middle frame and a two-tone glass body. The Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 will be armed with the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, making it the first model to launch with it. Other details expected from the Turbo 4 include a 1.5K LTPS display, a 6500mAh battery, 90W charging support, a 50MP dual rear camera system, and an IP68 rating.