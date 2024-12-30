Redmi Turbo 4 sports new pill-shaped camera island design

New images show that Xiaomi has given the upcoming Redmi Turbo 4 model a brand-new design.

The Redmi Turbo 4 is set to arrive in China on January 2. It has been the star of various leaks recently, and the latest materials shared online have finally revealed what the model will actually offer aesthetically.

Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi Turbo 4 will feature a pill-shaped camera island located on the upper left section of its back panel. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the phone boasts a plastic middle frame and a two-tone glass body. The image also shows that the handheld will be offered in black, blue, and silver/gray color options.

According to DCS, the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 will be armed with the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, making it the first model to launch with it.

Other details expected from the Turbo 4 include a 1.5K LTPS display, a 6500mAh battery, 90W charging support, a 50MP dual rear camera system, and an IP68 rating.

Stay tuned for more details!

