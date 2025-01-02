Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 specs leak ahead of debut

We are just hours away from the official unveiling of the Redmi Turbo 4, but some of its key specs have already leaked.

Xiaomi will announce the Redmi Turbo 4 today in China. While the brand already confirmed some of its details, we are still waiting for its full specs sheet. Ahead of Xiaomi’s official announcements, tipster Digital Chat Station and other leakers revealed the details fans are waiting for:

Dimensity 8400 Ultra

16GB max LPDDR5x RAM

512GB max UFS 4.0 storage

6.67” straight 1.5K 120Hz LTPS display with short-focus optical fingerprint scanner support

50MP f/1.5 main camera with OIS + 8MP secondary lens

20MP selfie

6550mAh battery

90W charging

Plastic middle frame

Glass body

Dual-frequency GPS

IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings

Black, Blue, and Silver/Gray color options

Via