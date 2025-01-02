Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 specs leak ahead of debut

We are just hours away from the official unveiling of the Redmi Turbo 4, but some of its key specs have already leaked.
Xiaomi will announce the Redmi Turbo 4 today in China. While the brand already confirmed some of its details, we are still waiting for its full specs sheet. Ahead of Xiaomi’s official announcements, tipster Digital Chat Station and other leakers revealed the details fans are waiting for:
- Dimensity 8400 Ultra
- 16GB max LPDDR5x RAM
- 512GB max UFS 4.0 storage
- 6.67” straight 1.5K 120Hz LTPS display with short-focus optical fingerprint scanner support
- 50MP f/1.5 main camera with OIS + 8MP secondary lens
- 20MP selfie
- 6550mAh battery
- 90W charging
- Plastic middle frame
- Glass body
- Dual-frequency GPS
- IP66/IP68/IP69 ratings
- Black, Blue, and Silver/Gray color options