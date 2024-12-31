Redmi Turbo 4 sports light ring in unboxing clip; 6500mAh battery, other details confirmed

Xiaomi released some marketing materials for the Redmi Turbo 4 to reveal some of its details, including its camera ring light and 6500mAh battery.

The Redmi Turbo 4 will launch on January 2 in China. To this end, the brand has been relentless in building the model’s hype by releasing several teasers.

In its latest move, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 4 will be armed with a huge 6500mAh battery and offer IP66/68/69 ratings for protection.

In earlier reports, the design and colors of the Redmi Turbo 4 were also revealed. Unlike its predecessor, the Redmi Turbo 4 will feature a pill-shaped camera island located on the upper left section of its back panel. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the phone boasts a plastic middle frame and a two-tone glass body. The image also shows that the handheld will be offered in black, blue, and silver/gray color options.

In a recent teaser clip shared by Redmi, the Redmi product manager Hu Xinxin unboxed a Turbo 4 unit to showcase its flat design. The official also showed the RGB ring lights around the cutouts in the phone’s camera module.

According to DCS, the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 will be the first model to launch with the Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip. Other details expected from the Turbo 4 include a 1.5K LTPS display, a 6500mAh battery, 90W charging support, and a 50MP dual rear camera system (f/1.5 + OIS for the main).

