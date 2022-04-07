Surprisingly, Xiaomi is successful in each product even though its product variety is wide. If you are in the market for a good set of wired earphones, you might have come across Xiaomi earphones. Currently, Xiaomi is superior in the wired earphones market. Among these products, we will review Mi in-ear Headphones Pro HD, which is also known as Xiaomi Ring Iron Headphones Pro, and Xiaomi Mi in-ear Headphones Pro 2 in this article.

All of the Xiaomi earphones are wired products, but they provide high-quality sound and convenient usage. Do these earphones justify the price tag? Well, we put them through our review process to see if they are worth it or not. If want wireless earphones, you can go and read our article about MiiiW TWS.

Mi in-ear Headphones Pro HD Review

Mi in-ear Headphones Pro HD, which is also known as Xiaomi Ring Iron Headphones Pro, is a wired headphone with a metal frame, and it is equipped with a frequency response range of 20Hz – 40.000Hz and 30 Ohms Impedance. The impedance is slightly higher than most other headphone models. Pro HDs have hybrid dual dynamic and balanced armature drivers. The dual dynamic drivers are responsible for the bass and mids, while the balanced armature reproduces the high frequency.

Design

Xiaomi used graphene diagrams which it claims help deliver richer and fuller sound. There is a remote control in a metal part. There are three buttons for controlling music, playback, and hanging up or answering the phone. There is also a microphone on the other side. The two buttons on the remote controller can be used to change the volume, but you cannot skip tracks.

Sound Quality

Mi in-ear Headphones Pro HD uses stretchable cables, and it is tangled resistant, but we think they can get tangled quite often because the wired cable is really thin. The headphones come with four pairs of tips, which we found flimsy because it is not easy to get a proper seal even with different sizes. The larger size also makes the bass less effective. We thought that the headphones were tuned to deliver mids and highs while holding back on the bass.

Conclusion

Mi in-ear Headphones Pro HD price is $32.99. Check Amazon if it is available in your country or not. It holds a position as premium in Europe with dual dynamic and balanced armature drivers. If you think getting a wired cable, Mi in-ear Headphones Pro HD is affordable and delivers high-quality sound.

Xiaomi Mi in-ear Headphones Pro 2 Review

Let’s take a closer look at Xiaomi Mi in-ear Headphones Pro 2. This model is the second generation of Mi in-ear Headphones Pro. This one looks cheaper by looking at the packaging than the previous generation. The packaging contains different ear size tips and a manual.

Design

The dark color of the metallic body looks premium. They used a braided wire for both ductile and tensile strength. The cable is made of high-elastic TPE. Xiaomi Mi in-ear Headphones Pro 2 is durable, flexible, high-fidelity, and difficult to damage. With 4 different earplug sizes, nearly everyone will find a size that fits perfectly. Xiaomi Mi in-ear Headphones Pro 2 is so comfortable that you might forget you are wearing at all. It has 3 buttons to play/pause music, and answer the calls. Also, there is a MEMS microphone on the back of the headphone.

Sound Quality

If ear tips are chosen right, they could provide very good sound isolation. Although it also has a pretty powerful sound bleeding, which means in higher volumes, people surrounding you can hear the voice of what you are listening to. Graphene composite diaphragms are both the best fidelity, and the lightest weight available. The graphene composite plays an essential role in high-frequency ductility, leading to a greater richness of detail. The sound quality is realistic and penetrating when combined with a soft PET.

Conclusion

Xiaomi Mi in-ear Headphones Pro 2 is similar to the previous generation, but it delivers more high-quality sounds. Its price is $20.99, affordable, and budget-friendly for almost anyone. It is officially available in UK Mi Store. If you think of getting another headphone, you might want to consider Mi 1more Design Earphones.