Xiaomi Router 4C White looks great with its minimalistic design and white color, but let’s learn what a router is first? A router is an internet device that connects two or more data packets between networks or subnetworks. As the name implies, a router ‘’routes’’ traffic between the devices and the internet, and it is a crucial part of your home’s network.

If you are dealing with a network problem in your house, you may consider getting a router. This is exactly where Xiaomi Router 4C White comes into play with its affordable price and excellent performance.

Xiaomi Router 4C White Review

Xiaomi Router 4C White comes in a really tiny and thin box, which is a surprise for a router because normally, routers are big and bulky. You only get the router, Mi Router 4C power adapter, and just one Mi Router 4C user manual. On the user manual, you can see that you need to download the Mi Wi-Fi app. It is downloadable on the Google Play Store or Apple Store. You can directly go to the app download page by using the QR code on the manual.

It is pretty thin and has four antennas, making the signal a lot stronger. We will show you how to install the app and set it up for the first time. Also, we will show some of the critical features of this router.

Mi Router 4C Configuration

First things first, you have to put power and then internet on the back of the Xiaomi Router 4C White from your modem to your router. You can see blue for power and yellow for internet light on the router’s top. If the lights are on, the internet and the power are stable. There are two LAN ports, and they will definitely go to your computer or your laptop.

You have to install the Mi Wi-Fi app and need to create an account. If you have an account already, this process will be much easier. After that, you need to search for devices, and it will find the Xiaomi Router 4C White. Just select the router and set it up. You will see some Chinese words, but it is not that hard; you just need to create a name and password for your router’s Wi-Fi.

On the app, you can manage the device that is connected. You can see your connected phone and manage it, and it can be seen how much data is used. It can be added to the blocklist, deny internet access, and access control. There is also Toolbox in the app. You can do some things there, such as Wi-Fi optimization, Firewall, and check updates. Also, you can see the router weekly report and WeChat Wi-Fi. One of the most exciting tools is WeChat because you can share this Wi-Fi, and anybody can connect to your router. All you need to do is go to the guest connection and pay some money on WeChat pay, and you will earn while you share in time.

Processor: MT7628DA

Internal Memory: 64MB DDR2

2.4Ghz: Integrated LNA and PA

5GHz: Not Supported

Heat Dissipation: Natural Heat Dissipation

Operating Humidity: 10%-90% RH (no condensation)

Storage Humidity: 5%-90% RH (no condensation)

Protocol Standards: IEEE 802.11b/g/n – IEEE 802.3/3u

ROM: 16MB NorFlash

Antennas: 4x External Single Band Antennas

Operating Temperature: 0-40 degrees

Storage Temperature: -40-70 degrees

Hardware Interface: Two 10/100M self-adaptive LAN ports (Auto MDI/MDIX)

One system factory settings reset button

One orange/blue/purple system status light; one blue external network interface status light

One 10/100M self-adaptive WAN port (Auto MDI/MDIX)

One power input interface

Conclusion

Xiaomi Router 4C White is a budget-friendly and convenient router. This router will be an excellent choice for you if you have an internet connection problem in your home. If you want a more robust router that supports Wi-Fi 5, you can check Mi Router 4A and read our articles about other routers Xiaomi AX3000 and Redmi AX4500.