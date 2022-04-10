Xiaomi Router AX9000: A Powerful gaming router

In recent years Xiaomi has launched many routers that are affordable and provide great features. One such router is Xiaomi Router AX9000. It is a router built especially for gaming. It comes with WIFI 6 support, 12 high gain omnidirectional antennas, and three separate bands for uninterrupted gaming.

The Xiaomi Mi Router AX9000 has a flagship Qualcomm processor and boasts up to 9000Mbps speeds depending on the connected frequency. It comes in a single black color option. The router offers a host of amazing features like custom gaming light effect, active cooling, mesh networking support, and tons of security features. It comes with a management app that works on Android, iOS, and the Web. Mi Router AX6000 has 8 LED indicators for various functions as well. Let’s learn more about this router in this Xiaomi Router AX9000 review.

Xiaomi Router AX9000 specs and features

The Xiaomi Router AX9000 runs on highly-customized MiWiFi ROM based on OpenWRT and it is powered by a powerful Qualcomm IPQ8072 A53 2.2GHz Quad-Core Processor. The router uses a 1.7 GHz dual-core network acceleration processor. It comes with a massive 1 GB RAM and unlike traditional dual-band routers, It has three separate bands. One additional band is dedicated to e-sports. This provides gamers with Super-high-speed bandwidth without interference from other devices.

It measures 270 x 270 x 174 mm and weighs around 2.05 Kg. It comes with a 2.5GB Ethernet port to connect wired devices. The router has three buttons- Power, Reset, Mesh/WPS and comes with 12 LED lights that indicate Systems, Internet, and network ports. It has a gaming-inspired design and comes with active cooling. Xiaomi Router AX9000 has a thermal simulation design and a super quiet fan that intelligently regulates the fan speed based on the temperature of the device.

The speed rates of this router- 2.4GHz band rate of 1148Mbps, the 5GHz-1 band rate of 4804Mbps, and the 5GHz-2 band rate of 2402Mbps. It has 160 MHz bandwidth, Wi-Fi 6 support, and 4 QAM, the devices that support 4 QAM can enjoy up to 20% increased Wi-Fi speed. Its 12 High gain antennas provide it with wider signal coverage. Each antenna group consists of three high-gain antennas, one 2.4GHz antenna, and two 5GHz antennas.

Its large memory enables it to connect 248 devices and with the help of OFDMA and MI-MIMO, it can retain the same speed among all the devices. OFDMA enhances transmission efficiency, while MU-MIMO increases total transmission capacity. When numerous devices are used at the same time, the two are merged to achieve faster speed and lower latency. The router also comes with Beamforming technology which lets it automatically detect devices and provide wider coverage.

In terms of security features, the Xiaomi Router AX9000 includes WPA-PSK / WPA2-PSK / WPA3-SAE encryption, Wireless Access Control (Black & White List), SSID Hidden.

The Xiaomi Router AX9000 is a far better router If we compare the Xiaomi ax9000 vs AX6000. It has better speed and better memory. This router also beats other Xiaomi routers such as the Xiaomi AX1800 and Xiaomi AX3600.

Xiaomi Router AX9000 Price

The Router was launched at a price of 1299 Yuan ($204) in China but it’s more expensive globally. You can get it for $335 from Router-Switch. The prices may vary for different countries.

