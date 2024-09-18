Xiaomi trifold smartphone patent renders leak

Xiaomi is indeed working on its own trifold creation, as shown by the company’s recent patent renders leaks.

The trifold industry has finally started, thanks to the arrival of the Huawei Mate XT trifold. As the first trifold in the market, the device caught the attention of tech enthusiasts and fans, but this limelight could soon be stolen from Huawei. According to earlier reports, other companies are also now exploring the trifold realm, including Xiaomi.

The brand is preparing its trifold phone, which is now reportedly approaching its final stages. Tipsters claim that the foldable will be announced under the Mix series and will reportedly be unveiled in February 20525 at the Mobile World Congress.

Now, speculations about the Xiaomi Mix trifold have been further cemented by a new patent render leak.

According to the document shared online, Xiaomi filed its trifold patent to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

The renders are pretty basic and do not detail the phone’s design, but they show that the phone will have a horizontal camera island in the back. The side frames of the phone appear to be flat, and the unit itself in the renders is thin.

No other details about the phone are available, but today’s news indicates that Xiaomi is indeed working on its trifold smartphone. Unfortunately, there’s still no guarantee that the phone will be unveiled to the public as an actual device or just as a trifold concept. With this, we suggest taking the matter with a pinch of salt.

Moreover, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claims that Honor will be the next company to unveil the next trifold smartphone in the market. This follows Honor CEO Zhao Ming’s confirmation of the company’s plan for a trifold device.

“In terms of patent layout, Honor has already laid out a variety of technologies such as tri-fold, scroll, etc,” the executive shared in an interview.

