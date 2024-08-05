Xiaomi won’t offer one-button ads disabling feature but promises bloatware cuts in future flagships

Xiaomi has finally commented on the leaked feature that would allow users to disable ads on their devices via a single button. According to the company, the feature won’t come but will reduce ads on its upcoming flagships.

The feature, which would have been found in the Settings app of the device, was seen being tested with the following descriptions on its dedicated Settings page:

ADS IN SYSTEM APPS:

Turn this feature on to allow showing a small number of ads in the system apps. These ads help us develop and improve our products and services. You can choose to turn off this feature anytime.

The news caused excitement among fans, leading many to hope that the feature could soon roll out to their devices in the future or in upcoming models from the brand. However, the Chinese giant dismissed the possibility in a statement to Android Authority.

According to the company, despite the leaked feature, it won’t offer a button that only a small portion of its user population would see. Despite this, it assured that it would reduce the number of ads on its future devices. Here is the statement of the company:

We are re-optimizing our business strategy in this regard to improve the user experience through reducing pre-installed apps and content display entry pages. Users should be able to see these results quite soon in our upcoming flagships. However, our philosophy is to make changes that are easily accessible and beneficial to all of our users, so we aren’t currently planning to add a toggle that realistically, only a small amount of users would discover and use.

To recall, ads have always been an issue for Xiaomi devices. In fact, you need to disable them one by one in the apps (MSA App, Mi Music, Mi Video, Mi File Manager, Downloads, Mi Browser, and more) where they are present.

For now, if you are looking for a step-by-step guide on how to remove the ads in your Xiaomi device, click on the link above to read our dedicated article on this matter.