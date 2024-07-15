Xiaomi achieves high 27.4% YoY global smartphone shipment growth in 2024 Q2

Xiaomi ranked third in the 2024 Q2 global smartphone shipment ranking. According to the data shared by IDC, the Chinese brand managed to secure a spot after the leading global giants like Samsung and Apple through its impressive 27.4% YoY growth.

The new global smartphone shipment growth figures have been shared by IDC (via Digital Chat Station on Weibo), showing the top 5 brands that dominated global smartphone shipments in the second quarter of the year.

According to the data, Samsung secured the top spot in the ranking, gaining 18.9% of the smartphone market and shipping 53.9 million units during the said period. It was followed by Apple, which had a 15.8% market share, translating to 45.2 million units of shipment in Q2 2024.

However, the most impressive performance was exhibited by Chinese titan Xiaomi, which, despite only ranking third and owning a 14.8% share, achieved a whopping 27.4% YoY growth. This is a huge difference compared to the 0.7% and 1.5% YoY growth of Samsung and Apple, respectively, and a huge jump from its 33.2 million unit shipments during the same quarter last year.

Following Xiaomi on the list are Vivo and Oppo, which gained 9.1% and 9.0% market shares, respectively, in the second quarter of the year.

This news follows Xiaomi’s recent successes with the release of its new smartphone offerings, including the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, which reportedly exceeded the Civi 3’s initial unit sales in China by 200%. Aside from that, the company was hailed as one of the top brands being favored by the youth population in India. Participants in the survey considered value for money (25%), technology (18%), and quality (16%) as the key factors in their decision, and Xiaomi secured 54% of popularity shares.