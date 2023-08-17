Xiaomi’s Extraordinary Step: Android 14 Beta5 Update for Xiaomi 13 and Pro

Xiaomi, as one of the leading companies in the world of technology, continues its commitment to providing its users with the latest mobile technologies and updates. According to recent news, Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 14 Beta5 update for its flagship models, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. This update includes the advanced optimizations and features of Android 14 Beta5. However, it’s important to remember that this update is still in the beta stage and may contain some errors.

Xiaomi Android 14 Beta5 Update

Android 14 is the next version of Google’s popular mobile operating system. Currently in the beta stage, this version has been released for users to experience and provide feedback. Xiaomi is continuing its preparation efforts to offer the best experience to its users and plans to release stable versions in the future.

However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that this beta version is not yet finalized and might contain some bugs. Beta versions are generally in the development stage, so stability and performance issues can occur. Therefore, users who choose to install the update are advised to proceed with caution, considering this situation.

Changelog

[Other]

Optimized system performance

Improved system security and stability

[Attention]

This update is an Android cross-version upgrade. In order to reduce the upgrade risk, it is recommended to back up personal data in advance. The loading time of this update is relatively long, and performance and power consumption problems such as overheat and sim card read errors may occur in a short time after startup, please wait patiently. Some third-party applications will affect normal use due to their lack of version adaptation. Please upgrade carefully.

Before proceeding with the update process, there are some important points that users should take into consideration. The build numbers for the update are specified as MIUI-V14.0.0.4.UMBCNXM for Xiaomi 13 Pro and MIUI-V14.0.0.4.UMCCNXM for Xiaomi 13. Unlike previous experiences, the beta test enrollment started recently, and now the update has been provided to specific user groups. It should be noted that the update is only available to users in China.

Recovery links have been provided for users who wish to install the update. However, it’s important to reiterate that the update is in beta version and may contain some errors. Therefore, users should thoroughly assess and consider potential issues before installing the update and moving back to a stable version if necessary.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Android 14 Beta5 Update

Xiaomi 13 Android 14 Beta5 Update

In conclusion, it is stated that the Android 14 Beta5 update has been released for Xiaomi’s flagship models, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. This update includes the advanced features and optimizations of Android 14. However, it’s important to remember that it’s a beta version and might contain errors. Users should be cautious when installing the update, evaluate the results of the update, and not forget to revert to a stable version if needed.