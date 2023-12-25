Xiaomi’s HyperOS upgrade will start rolling out in India soon

Famous Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to unveil HyperOS on two very popular devices in India. HyperOS, announced in October 2023, brings a lot of exciting new features and enhancements ready to take the user experience to a whole new level. Now, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Redmi Note 12 users will have the chance to experience this impressive update. If you want to know more, keep reading the article!

Xiaomi HyperOS arrives in India

One of the most striking aspects of HyperOS is its completely revamped user interface. Gone are the days of cluttered screens and unintuitive layouts. HyperOS introduces a cleaner, more modern aesthetic, complemented by captivating animations and effects that add a touch of whimsy to every interaction. Users can further personalize their devices with a wider selection of themes and wallpapers, ensuring a truly unique experience.

HyperOS isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s also packed with optimizations under the hood. The Android 14 based update brings numerous performance improvements, making your Xiaomi or Redmi device run smoother and faster than ever before. From app launch speeds to multitasking capabilities, everything feels snappier and more responsive. You can click here to find smartphones eligible and ineligible for HyperOS, this article will bring to light all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models that can receive HyperOS.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: OS1.0.1.0.UMBINXM (nuwa)

Redmi Note 12: OS1.0.1.0.UMTINXM (tapas)

The wait for HyperOS won’t be long! We expect the update will start rolling out to Xiaomi 13 Pro and Redmi Note 12 users in India by the beginning of January. However, it’s important to note that this date might be subject to change if any unforeseen issues arise during the final testing stages. So, while you eagerly await the arrival of HyperOS, rest assured that the wait will be worthwhile.

HyperOS marks a significant step forward for Xiaomi in India. With its focus on design, performance, privacy, and additional functionalities, this update promises to redefine the smartphone experience for millions of users. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply someone who appreciates a well-crafted user interface, HyperOS is sure to impress.

So, Xiaomi and Redmi users in India, get ready to experience a whole new era of mobile computing with HyperOS. Stay tuned for the official rollout date, and in the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts and expectations about this exciting update in the comments below!