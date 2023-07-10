Xiaomi’s new affordable phone, Redmi 12 launches in India on August 1st!

In our previous article, we informed you that Redmi 12 would soon make its way to India. Following Redmi India’s teaser video, the official launch date of Redmi 12 has now been revealed.

Redmi 12 in India – August 1st

The arrival of Redmi 12 in India shouldn’t come as a major surprise for you, as we had already let you know that it will go sale in India a few weeks ago. You can refer to our previous article for more details here: Your Dream Smartphone Redmi 12 Arrives in India!

While we had anticipated the phone’s introduction in July, it turns out we were mistaken about the launch date. Xiaomi recently shared a post on Twitter revealing that Redmi 12 will actually be unveiled on August 1. You can find the official Twitter post for confirmation here.

Just like other Redmi devices, Redmi 12 is a quite cheap smartphone. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and boasts a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Although Redmi 12 shares the same chipset as its predecessor, Redmi 10, this is typically not a major concern for entry-level phones, as they often come with MediaTek’s entry-level processors.

In terms of design, Redmi 12 features a more simplified design lines compared to Redmi 10, and it houses a triple camera setup on the rear. This setup features a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W charging. For a comprehensive overview of Redmi 12’s specifications, you can click here to access the full specsheet of Redmi 12.