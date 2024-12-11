3 compact 6.3″ 1.5K models coming with SD 8 Elite, Dimensity 9300+, Dimensity 9400 chips in 2025

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station says that there will be three compact smartphones arriving next year with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Dimensity 9300+, and Dimensity 9400 chips.

While Apple and Google have stopped offering mini phones, compact models are making a resurgence in the Chinese smartphone industry. After Vivo released the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, reports revealed that Oppo would release its own mini phone, which will be introduced in the Find X8 lineup. Now, it seems more brands would join them, with DCS saying that there would be three more compact phones arriving next year.

According to the account, the phones will debut in the first and second quarters of 2025. The tipster also revealed that all of them will have flat displays measuring around 6.3″ ± and have resolutions of 1.5K. Additionally, the models are said to house the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Dimensity 9300+, and Dimensity 9400 chips, suggesting they will be powerful devices despite their sizes.

The tipster didn’t name the models but revealed that they would be coming from the “top 5 manufacturers,” denying one follower’s speculation that one could be from Motorola. Ultimately, the account revealed that the models will not be priced around CN¥2000 in China.

