3 Xiaomi devices are receiving Xiaomi HyperOS update soon, but with a huge difference

3 Xiaomi smartphones are getting a special version of Xiaomi HyperOS soon. While millions of users eagerly await HyperOS, the device manufacturer continues its preparations. Now, 3 smartphones will get a special version of the new HyperOS operating system. Xiaomi HyperOS is a new user interface with superior features. Refreshed system animations offer a fluid experience. Now let’s take a look at the new devices that will receive this update.

Xiaomi HyperOS is arriving for old devices

You may be wondering when Xiaomi HyperOS is coming. The Chinese brand is testing updates internally. Today we spotted that 3 legendary models will soon receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update. The POCO F3 (Redmi K40), Xiaomi 12X, and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update. However, this update will have some differences. The smartphones will not receive the Android 14 update and will have HyperOS based on Android 13. Although it is sad that they will not receive the Android 14 update, you will still be delighted with the superior stability of HyperOS.

Xiaomi 12X: OS1.0.1.0.TLDCNXM

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G: OS1.0.1.0.THGMIXM

POCO F3 (Redmi K40): OS1.0.1.0.TKHCNXM

Xiaomi 12X and POCO F3 will first receive the Xiaomi HyperOS update in the Chinese region. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will first be updated to HyperOS, starting with the Global ROM. The update will be based on Android 13 and Android 14 will not be coming to these devices. Snapdragon 870 smartphones are expected to start receiving HyperOS by the end of this month. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G users should wait for February. We will keep you updated when Xiaomi HyperOS is released.

Source: Xiaomiui