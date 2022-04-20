What are the best Xiaomi phones to play Call of Duty Mobile? – This is undoubtedly one of the most commonly asked questions among Xiaomi users.

Call of Duty Mobile, also known as COD Mobile, is without a doubt one of the most popular games available right now. It’s a shooter game that you may play for free. In multiplayer mode, a player can select between playing a non-ranked or rated match. There are two types of in-game currency in Call of Duty Mobile: COD points and Credits. COD points are purchased with actual money, whereas credits are earned by playing the game.

When looking for the best Xiaomi phones to play Call of Duty Mobile, keep these specifications in mind. Which phone has a powerful processor? Which smartphone has a good memory? Which device’s display is more immersive?

Anyway, now that you have a general grasp of the game, let’s see what are the best Xiaomi phones to play Call of Duty Mobile. Below I listed 8 Best Xiaomi phones that will never disappoint you while playing COD.

1.Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro

In March 2022, the Black Shark 5 Pro, a high-end gaming phone, was announced. With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 4,650mAh battery, it’s the most powerful Black Shark phone yet. The Black Shark 5 Pro’s display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the smoothest-looking phone screens available. It’s an excellent pick for gamers playing COD and searching for the greatest potential performance. It has a 2160×1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The 500-nit brightness of the Black Shark 5 Pro Display is particularly excellent.

In addition, the Black Shark 5 Pro Performance includes a massive battery that will last all day. If you need a boost, the “Turbocharge” feature of the Black Shark 5 Pro Performance will give you a rapid burst of power. The Black Shark 5 Pro Performance will keep you entertained all along while you’re playing Call of Duty Mobile.

2.Xiaomi 10 5G

The Xiaomi 10 is designed to take you to the next level. You can use this 5G-enabled smartphone to can gain access to cutting-edge high-speed internet, but this is only the beginning; it also pushes

By developing Wi-Fi 6 and Multi-Link technology, and it also pushes the boundaries of network optimization. With E3 AMOLED Display, 16.94cm (6.67) 3D Curved, It’s a show-stopper! You can enjoy the state-of-the-art max brightness of 800nits and peak brightness of 1120nits. For the Call of Duty enthusiasts, a 90Hz refresh rate screen paired with 180Hz touch sampling ensures your gameplay is smoother than ever. It’s designed to be the most powerful and capable and best Xiaomi gaming smartphone available, and it succeeds admirably.

3.Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Next on the list is the Xiaomi 11T Pro, it is a low-cost 5G phone with a high-performance chipset. It has a good range of abilities in terms of gaming. Xiaomi’s 11T Pro is a mid-range phone featuring a high-performance chipset. It’s a somewhat less expensive Xiaomi Mi 11 alternative.

The 11T Pro, like many other Xiaomi Android devices, is designed for the tech enthusiast who wants good value. A Snapdragon 888 processor, a 108-megapixel camera, 120W charging, and a 120Hz AMOLED screen are all included. Overall, it appeals to high-end shoppers searching for the greatest mid-range phone; it has a larger screen and strong stereo speakers – both of which are significant advantages if you value playing COD and video streaming as much as photography. This phone is the best to add to your bucket list.

4.Redmi K50 Pro

Given that Call of Duty Mobile is available for free, it’s a good idea to save money by using a less expensive gadget, right? With that in view here comes Redmi K50 Pro. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, fabbed on TSMC’s 4nm process and featuring ARM’s Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, powers the Redmi K50 Pro.

To keep thermals under control, the phone incorporates a seven-layer vapour chamber cooling mechanism. The Redmi K50 has a Dimensity 8100 chipset, and it checks practically every box on the list. For that razor-sharp internet speed, it’s 5G capable. With a 120Hz refresh rate and 6.7-inch AMOLEDs with QHD+ (3200 x 1440px) resolution. Gorilla Glass Victus, additionally protects the panels. The Redmi K50 comes with a 5,500mAh battery with fast 67W charging, which should charge the battery from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes.

5.Xiaomi 10T Pro 5G

Maybe it’s time to confess that we can’t keep up with some manufacturers’ naming conventions, including Xiaomi’s. In many aspects, the new Mi 10T Pro, which is the topic of this review, differs from its predecessor. The device promises to provide all of its customers with unrivalled gaming experiences especially for Call of Duty. Thanks to the Snapdragon 865 SoC, this best phone for Call of Duty Mobile can deliver amazing performance, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery and, last but not least, a high-refresh-rate display – a 144Hz one at that.

It’s the Ultimate experience when played with a veteran touch player or a controller of some sort. This is without a doubt the greatest Xi smartphone for playing Call of Duty Mobile.

Final Words

It doesn’t have to be tough to choose the finest phone for Call of Duty Mobile. If Call of Duty Mobile is your main priority, then the above-mentioned list will ensure that you pick the best Xiaomi phone quickly. It’s also worth noting that they feature one of the greatest cameras on the market.