Alleged OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite appears on BIS ahead of rumored India launch

A device believed to be the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform.

The device carries the CPH2619 model number. In a post, leaker account @saaaanjjjuuu on X claims that it is the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, noting that it would be offered under the ₹20,000 price tag. No other details of the device on the BIS website have been shown, but the account claims that the handheld will come with a 6.67″ FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, Android 14, a 50MP+2MP+ 16MP setup, 5500mAh battery, and an in-display fingerprint support.

Aside from India, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite is believed to be debuting in the North American market under the Nord N40 moniker. According to reports, it will be announced alongside the OnePlus Nord 4, which is reportedly a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3V. To recall, the Ace 3V is also powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor, ultimately supporting Brar’s claim. If true, the Nord 4 should also adopt other details of the Ace 3V, including its 5,500mAh battery, 100W fast charging, 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration, IP65 rating, 6.7” OLED flat display, and 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor.