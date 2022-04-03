We picked the best phones under $350 for you!

It has become difficult to find a best phones under $350. The phone market nowadays is filled with flagships that cost a lot of money, some with very good features, some with not that amazing features. But, what if you’re looking for a phone under 350$? Today, we’re gonna make sure you get a good phone, while saving your hard earned cash by not paying too much for a phone.

Best Phones Under $350

There are a lot of great phones on the market, but if you’re looking for the best bang for your buck, you’ll want to check out our list of the best phones under $350. We’ve rounded up a selection of great options that offer features like a high-quality camera, a long-lasting battery, and plenty of storage. And best of all, they won’t break the bank. So if you’re looking for a new phone but don’t want to spend a fortune, be sure to check out our top picks for the best phones under $350.

Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is an amazing device, it features a 6.67 inch 144Hz HDR10 display, a flagship tier Snapdragon 865, 6 or 8 gigabytes of ram, and a 128 gigabytes of UFS 3.1 storage, however no 256GB variant. It also has a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide, and a 5 megapixel macro camera. The main camera can record up to 8K at 30 FPS, and has 4K60 FPS support as well. The front camera can take 20 megapixel selfies as well. It has stereo speakers, and unfortunately, lacks a headphone jack and expandable storage. Now, lets get to pricing. The Mi 10T’s 6 GB RAM variant can be found for around 330 dollars, however, the 8 GB RAM variant is above $350, which is why the Mi 10T comes in first on our best phones under $350 list . Other than that, if you’re willing to lose the extra 2 gigabytes of RAM, the Mi 10T seems to be a great deal.

Google Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a is also an amazing value for the price, with a compact design, a 5.8 inch OLED display with HDR, a Snapdragon 730G. You get the purest variant of Android, as Google intended it, you get 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and Google’s amazing cameras. Though, there are some cons with this phone. The Snapdragon 730G isn’t that amazing, and the 18W fast charging isn’t that fast, when it comes to today’s standards. But, if you’re looking for a phone with an amazing camera and decent specs, the Pixel 4a, at 349$ for 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, is an amazing deal.

POCO X3 Pro

For our second choice, we picked the infamous POCO X3 Pro.

The Poco X3 Pro is an amazing value for the performance you get. You get a 6.67 inch 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 860, a 5000 mAH battery, and a quad-camera layout, with an impressive 48 megapixel main sensor, ultrawide and macro sensors that aren’t as impressive, and MIUI 13, running on Android 12. But, you get all of that, for around 250$ dollars for the 6 GB RAM and 128GB storage version, and 300$ for the 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage version. In our opinion, this is a great value, for a high performance device like this. It also features an expandable microSD slot, and UFS 3.1 flash storage. The selfie camera is 20 megapixels, and the device also features stereo speakers.

POCO F3

And the winner for best value under 350 dollars is, the POCO F3.

The POCO F3 is our final choice for this article, as it is an amazing price to performance beast, as it has a Snapdragon 870, a 6.67 inch 120Hz AMOLED display with HDR10 that gets insanely bright, a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel ultrawide, and a 5 megapixel macro camera. The device comes with UFS 3.1, that is non-expandable, which means you can’t just put in a microSD card to increase the storage unfortunately, and it also lacks a 3.5mm jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, has a 4500mAH battery, and 33W charging. The lack of a headphone jack and expandable storage is sad, but, the performance is amazing, and the price is also amazing, as you’re paying 290$ for the 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage version, and around 320$ for the 8 GB RAM and 256GB storage version. This price to performance ratio is amazing, and this makes the POCO F3 our top pick for this best phones under $350 list.

