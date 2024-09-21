CEO confirms Xiaomi Mix Flip’s global debut this month

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will hit the global markets this September.

This will follow the foldable device’s Chinese debut in July. The executive didn’t mention the exact date of the launch or which specific markets will welcome the Mix Flip, but earlier reports claimed that five European markets (Central and Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria) would be the first to welcome it. Current speculations claim that Xiaomi will offer the 12GB/512GB configuration, which reportedly costs €1,300 in Europe.

As for its specifications, the global version of the Xiaomi Mix Flip could borrow details from its Chinese counterpart, which offers:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

16GB/1TB, 12/512GB, and 12/256GB configurations

6.86″ internal 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness

4.01″ external display

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP

Selfie: 32MP

4,780mAh battery

67W charging

black, white, purple, colors and Nylon fiber edition

