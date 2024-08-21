Xiaomi Mix Flip reportedly launched globally in single 12GB/512GB config, black color

The Xiaomi Mix Flip has reportedly launched in the global market, including Europe, the Philippines, and Malaysia. According to a tipster, it is only available in 12GB/512GB configuration and black color.

The Xiaomi flip phone was launched in China in July. While the Mix Fold 4 will remain exclusive in Xiaomi’s local market, the company is expected to launch the Mix Flip internationally.

As shared by leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore on X, the device is now available for purchase in the European, Malaysian, and Philippine markets. Unfortunately, the phone is said to be available in black color and 12GB/512GB configuration. As per the tipster, here is the pricing of the Mix Flip in the said markets:

Europe: EUR 1299

Philippines: PHP 64999

Malaysia: MYR 4300

This news contradicts an earlier leak shared by the same tipster, who said that the Xiaomi Mix Flip would arrive in two RAM options (12GB and 16GB), three storage choices (256GB, 512GB, and 1TB), and three colors (Black, White, and Purple). Interestingly, when we checked some retailer websites in the said markets, other configurations (12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB) and color options (Purple, White, and Fiber Purple) of the phone appeared. Unfortunately, the phone is still unavailable on Xiaomi’s official websites in the said markets.

Via