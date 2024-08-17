Confirmed: Xiaomi Mix Flip’s global RAM, storage, color options

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is indeed coming globally, and Xiaomi’s FAQ page confirms it alongside the variant’s memory, storage, and color options.

Xiaomi unveiled the Mix Flip in July in China, and it is expected to offer it in international markets soon. According to reports, five markets in Europe will welcome it, specifically Central and Eastern Europe, including Bulgaria.

Now, thanks to the keen eyes of tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the details of Xiaomi Mix Flip’s global variant have been spotted on Xiaomi’s FAQ page. According to the details, the phone will be offered in various LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and color options:

RAM: 12GB and 16GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB (with 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB virtual RAM)

Colors: Black, White, and Purple

As per the page, the Xiaomi Mix Flip’s color variants will come with Panda-X glass. However, aside from the said material, another special edition design is said to also arrive, featuring a fiberglass substrate and nylon material. To recall, the Xiaomi Mix Flip in China also comes in a Nylon fiber edition.

As for the specifications of Mix Flip’s global variant, Xiaomi will likely make some changes. Nonetheless, it should borrow a handful of details from its Chinese counterpart, which offers:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

16GB/1TB, 12/512GB, and 12/256GB configurations

6.86″ internal 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness

4.01″ external display

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP

Selfie: 32MP

4,780mAh battery

67W charging

black, white, purple, colors and Nylon fiber edition

Via