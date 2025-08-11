Confirmed: Poco M7 Plus gets 6.9” 144Hz LCD

Poco has shared new details about its upcoming Poco M7 Plus model. According to the brand, it comes with a huge 6.9″ 144Hz LCD, which supports several eye-protection features.

The Poco model will be launched in India on August 13. Ahead of that date, the company has added new details to the phone’s Flipkart page. The microsite shares new information about its display, which is said to be flicker-free, have low blue light emission, and have proper Circadian tech adjustments.

The details of its display further affirm speculations that the Poco model could be a rebadged Redmi 15 5G, which debuted with the following specs: