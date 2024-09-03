Daily Leaks & News: Oppo trifold, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 debut, upcoming smartphones, more

Here are more smartphone leaks and news this week:
- Huawei is no longer the only one aiming to introduce a trifold smartphone soon. After Xiaomi and Tecno, Oppo has revealed its own trifold concept. Zhou Yibao, the product manager of the Oppo Find series, recently shared the render of the device, which has extremely thin bezels, leather back, and a ColorOS interface.
- The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is now available. Qualcomm made a silent debut for the chip which will succeed the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It is an octa-core CPU with four 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 cores and four 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 cores.
- Thanks to tipster Digital Chat Station, photos of the Vivo Y300 Pro’s actual units surfaced on the web ahead of its September 5 launch. The photos echo the earlier images shared by Jia Jingdong, Vice President of the Vivo Brand and General Manager of Brand and Product Strategy. In the photos, the phone can be seen boasting a huge circular camera island and a curved blue back panel. Other colors are also expected, including a gray one.
- The Vivo T3 Ultra has recently appeared on various platforms, including BIS and Geekbench. According to leaks, it will launch this month and offer a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, a 3D-curved 1.5K AMOLED, a Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS, and an IP68 rating.
- Aside from still lacking wireless charging support, the Vivo X200 is rumored to have lower wired charging power than its predecessor. Unlike the X100 with 120W wired charging, the upcoming X200 is reportedly getting a lower 90W. On a positive note, the phone is expected to get a bigger battery of up to 5600mAh.
- The Redmi Note 14 5G has appeared on the FCC website, revealing its global model number 24094RAD4G. According to the leaks, the device will debut this month and will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip, a 1.5K AMOLED, a 50MP main camera, 33W charging, and HyperOS 1.0.
- The OxygenOS 14.0.0.710 update for OnePlus 9RT users in India is now available. However, the August update is reportedly causing bricking issues in OnePlus 9 and 10 series phones.
- The Vivo Y300 series will also include a Plus model, according to the discovery made by folks at Gizmochina. The V2422 model number of the Vivo Y300+ was revealed on the IMEI database. The Y300 Pro model is set to launch on September 5.
- The smartphone market will soon welcome the REDMAGIC 10 Pro and Red Magic 10S Pro, which also appeared on IMEI recently. The two carry the NX789J model number and are expected to be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.
- Ouga group, the parent company behind OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme, is reportedly testing a 7000mAh battery with 80W charging support.