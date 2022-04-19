Smartphones are at the center of our lives, but do you know the details about smartphone networks?

Smartphones are part of our lives most of us, and to get across the ocean nearly all internet traffic has to use a cable around the world but how many of us totally understand what goes on when you text your friend across the ocean? This article will dive in to the Details you Need to Know about Smartphone Networks.

You have mobile and cellular data, which can also be referred to as 4G, 3G, and, nowadays, 5G. All these technologies basically mean the same thing: how you can connect to the internet or send text messages or certain phone calls.

Bell systems developed cellular technology in the late 1940s partially due to advancements made in the two-way radio during the Second World War. It would take a few more decades before the first generation of the cellular network appeared in the late 1970s.

Half a century later, we are witnessing the fifth generation of the network that is poised to disrupt not just the mobile sector but also technology as a whole. If we look at the cellular network, we need to do it on two fronts: The network itself and the wireless signals it uses.

How Does Cellular Network Works?

The world is now more connected, and there are becoming fewer and fewer places where there is not some form of cellular coverage. A cellular network is divided into water known as cells to provide this coverage to geographical locations. To deliver the best coverage with a limited number of dead spots, a cell usually takes the shape of a hexagon in contrast to the square in the circle.

Each cell is manned by a cell tower which provides service for mobile devices in that area. A cellular network is not all Wireless; other than the connection between cell towers and mobile devices, the remainder is usually linked to landlines. These lines, often fibre-optic cables, can span cities and even continents.

A cell tower is connected to what is called a mobile switching center. These centers, linked to the cell backbone and the Internet, can keep track of mobile devices through their SIM cards. When making a call, your device will send a request to the mobile switching center, locating the device you are calling and making the connection. That is just the basic rundown of the cellular network.

What about Wireless Signals?

It will be pretty difficult for phones or any form of communication device to be mobile without the use of wireless signals. These signals are modulated to send information between the device and the cell tower. Throughout its existence, the Cellular Network has relied on wireless frequencies that ranged anywhere from hundreds all the way up to billions of Hertz. As expected, the higher the frequency of a signal the greater its bandwidth, but this boost in capacity does come with the downside of a diminished reach, which means an increase in cell towers.

This hurdle will have to be overcome by the next generation of mobile networks. When making a call, an open channel is given to your device; this channel is a subset of a range of frequencies allocated to the tower to which the device is connecting. Because cell frequencies are usually confined to an area, multiple cells can use them, which makes for more efficient use, but this form of wireless recycling has to be done in moderation.

Details you need to know about smartphone networks includes sharing the same range of frequencies among nearby cells will lead to signal interference. Other than frequency reuse, a cell tower, with the exception of those from the first generation, can hand connections off to another tower without service interruptions which provide users with an even greater range of mobility.

Conclusion

The cellular network consists of interconnected cell towers which use modulated wireless signals to connect mobile devices. This was just a general breakdown of the Cellular Network, and we wanted to explain the Details you Need to Know about Smartphone Networks.