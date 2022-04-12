This Android Security Bug ‘Dirty Pipe Vulnerability’ Affects Millions of Android Phones!

Last month, the Dirty Pipe vulnerability was discovered in the Linux kernel that affects millions of Android phones. The vulnerability belongs to the high-risk group, it can access all your data and gain root access. Many phones that ship with Android 12 are affected by this vulnerability.

The Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 update released last week includes a kernel patch that fixes the high-risk vulnerability. QPR3 Beta 2 is only available for Google Pixel phones, but Samsung has released a new update for the Dirty Pipe vulnerability. A new update came in April for Galaxy models, Samsung is confirmed that the Dirty Pipe vulnerability was fixed.

The kernel versions affected by the dirty pipe vulnerability are 5.16.11, 5.15.25 and 5.10.102 since the Linux 5.8. New Linux kernels are affected by this vulnerability. Only Android phones with latest chipsets use the new Linux kernel. Due to Android’s requirements, many smartphones launched with Android 12 use the Linux kernel 5.8 and higher.

In short, Dirty Pipe is a vulnerability that affects all Android phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Google Tensor and Exynos 2200 chipsets. However, it is not possible to provide all new models with security patches in a short period. of time. It will still take about 5 months until the Dirty Pipe security vulnerability is fixed on all phones. There is no official statement from Xiaomi about the Dirty Pipe vulnerability, but we recommend you to install the upcoming updates, even if there is no official statement, the Dirty Pipe vulnerability can be fixed.