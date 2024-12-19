Earlier rumored compact Vivo mid-range model could join iQOO Neo series

A new leak suggests that the earlier rumored compact Vivo mid-range model could actually be an iQOO phone under the brand’s Neo series.

Vivo introduced a Mini model in its X200 series. After this, several brands, like OnePlus and Oppo, reportedly started working on their own compact models. A recent leak says that three compact phones will be coming in 2025, and Vivo could also join again.

According to Digital Chat Station in a now-deleted post, Vivo will introduce a mid-range small-screen phone next year. The tipster shared that the phone would offer a MediaTek Dimensity 9 series chip, a 50MP main camera, a telephoto unit, and a “quite large” battery.

In his latest post, DCS echoed the same news about the phone. However, instead of using Vivo branding, the tipster suggested that the handheld would fall under iQOO. Moreover, the account underscored that it will join the Neo series, with fans speculating that it will still be under the Neo 10 lineup. As per DCS, the phone is indeed a compact mid-range phone.

Based on these recent revelations, it seems the Vivo X200 Pro Mini made impressive sales. That said, the model could be reintroduced under a new model name under the iQOO branding. It could also adopt several details of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini, which debuted in China with the following specifications:

Dimensity 9400

12GB/256GB (CN¥4,699), 16GB/512GB (CN¥5,299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥5,799) configurations

6.31″ 120Hz 8T LTPO AMOLED with 2640 x 1216px resolution and up to 4500 nits peak brightness

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (1/1.28″) with PDAF and OIS + 50MP periscope telephoto (1/1.95″) with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76″) with AF

Selfie Camera: 32MP

5700mAh

90W wired + 30W wireless charging

Android 15-based OriginOS 5

IP68/IP69

Black, White, Green, and Pink colors

Via