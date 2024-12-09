OnePlus reportedly preparing compact model with 6.3″ display, SD 8 Elite, Pixel-like cam island, more

OnePlus could soon introduce a compact smartphone model with a display measuring around 6.3″. According to a tipster, other details currently being tested in the model include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 1.5K display, and a Google Pixel-like camera island design.

Mini smartphone models are making a resurgence. While Google and Apple have stopped offering the mini versions of their smartphones, Chinese brands like Vivo (X200 Pro Mini) and Oppo (Find X8 Mini) seemingly started the trend of reviving small handhelds. The latest to join the club is OnePlus, which is reportedly preparing a compact model.

According to Digital Chat Station, the phone has a flat display measuring around 6.3″. The screen is believed to have a 1.5K resolution, and its current prototype is reportedly armed with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the tipster, the latter is being considered to be replaced by an ultrasonic-type fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus phone allegedly has a horizontal camera module on the back that looks similar to Google Pixel’s camera island. If true, this means that the phone could have a pill-shaped module. According to DCS, there is no periscope unit in the phone, but it has a 50MP IMX906 main camera.

Ultimately, the phone is rumored to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, suggesting it will be a powerful model. It could join OnePlus’s premium lineup, with speculations pointing to the Ace 5 series.

