Europe online listing reveals Realme GT6’s configuration prices

Thanks to a leak from a European online retailer website, we might no longer have to wait for Realme’s official announcement about the pricing of its GT6 model.

The Realme GT6 is set to be unveiled globally on June 20 (but we have bad news for folks in Spain!). Ahead of the date, fans are now awaiting more clues about the phone’s price tag, which is rumored to get 16GB RAM. Of course, Realme is expected to also offer other options, and a new leak proves it.

According to a listing in Romania’s Emag.ro, the phone comes in two configuration options of 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. As per the listing, the two are priced at RON 3,500 (€700) and RON 4,100 (€825), respectively.

Despite the details, it is important to note that the pricing of the model could vary depending on the market. For instance, although it sells for more than €800 in Romania, the 16GB/512GB variant of Realme GT6 only sells for PLN 3,500 in Poland, which is about €800.

On the other hand, the listing leaks reveal other things aside from the handheld’s price tags. According to the listing, the phone will be armed with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, a 6.78” LTPO OLED screen, a 5500mAh battery, and green and silver color options. While these details might affirm that it is a rebranded Realme GT Neo 6, it is important to note that the two phones differ in terms of the camera section.