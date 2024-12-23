Find X8’s Oppo Mag accessories to release on Dec. 26

Vivo has finally unveiled the first magnetic accessories it will offer for its Oppo Find X8 series smartphones.

The news follows an earlier teaser by the company in September. To recall, the brand revealed that it was preparing magnetic accessories, which can be used for its Find X8 phones and even iPhone models.

Now, Oppo has revealed the four accessories it would offer: a 0.88cm thin magnetic 5000mAh card power bank, a magnetic 50W wireless charger, a magnetic phone case, and a power bank.

As expected, the accessories will work for the Find X8 phones and even for Apple iPhone devices. This includes the wireless charger that can reportedly fully charge a Find X8 within 90 minutes.

The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are now available in China and in other markets globally. To recall, the two models debuted in China with the following details:

Oppo Find X8

Dimensity 9400

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 4.0 storage

6.59” flat 120Hz AMOLED with 2760 × 1256px resolution, up to 1600nits of brightness, and under-screen optical fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP wide with AF and two-axis OIS + 50MP ultrawide with AF + 50MP Hasselblad portrait with AF and two-axis OIS (3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom)

Selfie: 32MP

5630mAh battery

80W wired + 50W wireless charging

Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support

Oppo Find X8 Pro