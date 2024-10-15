Flipkart listing confirms Google Pixel 9 Pro availability in India on October 17

The Google Pixel 9 Pro was spotted on Flipkart. According to the listing, the model will hit stores in India on October 17.

Google introduced the Pixel series in India back in August. Now, after a long wait, the Pixel 9 Pro will finally be available through Flipkart this Thursday.

The names of other platforms and outlets that will offer the said model remain unknown, but it is expected to be offered for ₹109,999.

Here are more details to expect from the Google Pixel 9 Pro model in India: