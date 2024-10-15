Flipkart listing confirms Google Pixel 9 Pro availability in India on October 17

The Google Pixel 9 Pro was spotted on Flipkart. According to the listing, the model will hit stores in India on October 17.
Google introduced the Pixel series in India back in August. Now, after a long wait, the Pixel 9 Pro will finally be available through Flipkart this Thursday.
The names of other platforms and outlets that will offer the said model remain unknown, but it is expected to be offered for ₹109,999.
Here are more details to expect from the Google Pixel 9 Pro model in India:
- 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm
- 4nm Google Tensor G4 chip
- 16GB/128GB, 16GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations
- 6.3″ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 3000 nits peak brightness and 1280 x 2856 resolution
- Rear Camera: 50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
- Selfie Camera: 42MP ultrawide
- 8K video recording
- 4700mAh battery
- 27W wired, 21W wireless, 12W wireless, and reverse wireless charging support
- Android 14
- IP68 rating
- Porcelain, Rose Quartz, Hazel, and Obsidian colors