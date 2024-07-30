Google confirms Pixel 9 launch in India via Flipkart

The Google Pixel 9 series is coming to India.
That’s according to the recently launched Flipkart page of the Pixel 9 series, which confirms the phones’ arrival. However, instead of August 13, the series will be officially unveiled in the country on August 14.
Interestingly, Google is teasing only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models on the pages. Thus, it remains uncertain whether all four models of the lineup (including the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL) will make their debut in India.
In related news, a recently leaked series of Pixel 9 marketing materials has revealed that the models would offer the following details:
Pixel Series
- G4 Tensor chips
- Gemini Advanced
- Pixel Screenshots feature
- Circle To Search feature
- Built-in Google apps
- Crisis Alerts
- Emergency SOS
- Severn years of security updates
- Pixel Drops feature
Pixel 9
- 6.3″ display
- 12GB RAM
- Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors
- 10.5MP selfie
- 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide
Pixel 9 Pro
- 6.3″ and 6.8″ display options
- 16GB RAM
- 42MP selfie
- 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
- “24-hour battery”
Pixel 9 Pro XL
1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- 6.3″ and 8″ displays
- 16GB RAM
- 10MP selfie
- 48MP wide + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto
- “Rich colors even in low light”