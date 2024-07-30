Google confirms Pixel 9 launch in India via Flipkart

The Google Pixel 9 series is coming to India.

That’s according to the recently launched Flipkart page of the Pixel 9 series, which confirms the phones’ arrival. However, instead of August 13, the series will be officially unveiled in the country on August 14.

Interestingly, Google is teasing only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models on the pages. Thus, it remains uncertain whether all four models of the lineup (including the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL) will make their debut in India.

In related news, a recently leaked series of Pixel 9 marketing materials has revealed that the models would offer the following details:

Pixel Series

G4 Tensor chips

Gemini Advanced

Pixel Screenshots feature

Circle To Search feature

Built-in Google apps

Crisis Alerts

Emergency SOS

Severn years of security updates

Pixel Drops feature

Pixel 9

6.3″ display

12GB RAM

Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors

10.5MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide

Pixel 9 Pro

6.3″ and 6.8″ display options

16GB RAM

42MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

“24-hour battery”

Pixel 9 Pro XL

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box

Pixel 9 Pro Fold