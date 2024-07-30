Google confirms Pixel 9 launch in India via Flipkart

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jul. 30, 2024, 10:20

The Google Pixel 9 series is coming to India.

That’s according to the recently launched Flipkart page of the Pixel 9 series, which confirms the phones’ arrival. However, instead of August 13, the series will be officially unveiled in the country on August 14.

Interestingly, Google is teasing only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models on the pages. Thus, it remains uncertain whether all four models of the lineup (including the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL) will make their debut in India.

In related news, a recently leaked series of Pixel 9 marketing materials has revealed that the models would offer the following details:

Pixel Series

  • G4 Tensor chips
  • Gemini Advanced
  • Pixel Screenshots feature
  • Circle To Search feature
  • Built-in Google apps
  • Crisis Alerts
  • Emergency SOS
  • Severn years of security updates
  • Pixel Drops feature

Pixel 9

  • 6.3″ display
  • 12GB RAM
  • Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors
  • 10.5MP selfie
  • 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide

Pixel 9 Pro

  • 6.3″ and 6.8″ display options
  • 16GB RAM
  • 42MP selfie
  • 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
  • “24-hour battery”

Pixel 9 Pro XL

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • 6.3″ and 8″ displays
  • 16GB RAM
  • 10MP selfie
  • 48MP wide + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto
  • “Rich colors even in low light”

