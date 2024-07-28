Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL cases leak, includes new Aloe color

A new leak has revealed the official cases of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Interestingly, aside from the cases matching its hues, the former also comes with a new Aloe case color option.

Google will announce the new Pixel 9 series on August 13. In addition to the smartphones, the search giant has a custom of unveiling the phones’ silicon protective cases.

The cases usually match the color options of the Pixel phones, and this will also be the case in this year’s Pixel 9 series. According to a leak, the Pixel 9 Pro will have the case colors offered by Google in the past, including Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. A new color called Aloe is reportedly joining the selection. As pointed out by folks at Android Headlines, the green hue resembles the color available in the Pixel 8a model.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also believed to get the first colors mentioned, but it won’t have the same Aloe color for its case.

The case will be made of silicon, as usual, which means users can expect the same protection offered in past generations of official Pixel cases. The downside, however, is the cases’ poor dust resistance.

The news follows earlier significant leaks about the series, including their features, camera specifications, and display details. Here are the latest details involving the series, thanks to a series of leaks recently:

Pixel Series

G4 Tensor chips

Gemini Advanced

Pixel Screenshots feature

Circle To Search feature

Built-in Google apps

Crisis Alerts

Emergency SOS

Severn years of security updates

Pixel Drops feature

Pixel 9

6.3″ display

12GB RAM

Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors

10.5MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide

Pixel 9 Pro

6.3″ and 6.8″ display options

16GB RAM

42MP selfie

50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

“24-hour battery”

Pixel 9 Pro XL

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box

Pixel 9 Pro Fold