Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pro XL cases leak, includes new Aloe color

A new leak has revealed the official cases of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. Interestingly, aside from the cases matching its hues, the former also comes with a new Aloe case color option.
Google will announce the new Pixel 9 series on August 13. In addition to the smartphones, the search giant has a custom of unveiling the phones’ silicon protective cases.
The cases usually match the color options of the Pixel phones, and this will also be the case in this year’s Pixel 9 series. According to a leak, the Pixel 9 Pro will have the case colors offered by Google in the past, including Charcoal, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. A new color called Aloe is reportedly joining the selection. As pointed out by folks at Android Headlines, the green hue resembles the color available in the Pixel 8a model.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is also believed to get the first colors mentioned, but it won’t have the same Aloe color for its case.
The case will be made of silicon, as usual, which means users can expect the same protection offered in past generations of official Pixel cases. The downside, however, is the cases’ poor dust resistance.
The news follows earlier significant leaks about the series, including their features, camera specifications, and display details. Here are the latest details involving the series, thanks to a series of leaks recently:
Pixel Series
- G4 Tensor chips
- Gemini Advanced
- Pixel Screenshots feature
- Circle To Search feature
- Built-in Google apps
- Crisis Alerts
- Emergency SOS
- Severn years of security updates
- Pixel Drops feature
Pixel 9
- 6.3″ display
- 12GB RAM
- Dark grey, light grey, white, and pink colors
- 10.5MP selfie
- 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide
Pixel 9 Pro
- 6.3″ and 6.8″ display options
- 16GB RAM
- 42MP selfie
- 50MP wide + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
- “24-hour battery”
Pixel 9 Pro XL
- 1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0) and SIM tool included in the box
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
- 6.3″ and 8″ displays
- 16GB RAM
- 10MP selfie
- 48MP wide + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto
- “Rich colors even in low light”