Flipkart teases Oppo K12x 5G arrival in India

India could soon welcome the Oppo K12x 5G in its market.

The phone was already launched in China back in May. Now, it seems the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also planning to introduce it to the Indian market.

That’s according to a recent poster on Flipkart, which suggests the debut of a “K” series smartphone in the country. Based on the brand’s latest offering, this could be the Oppo K12x 5G.

Aside from the monicker, the company has also still not confirmed the pricing and configurations of the anticipated device. Yet, it could borrow many of the features and details already being offered by its Chinese counterpart, which comes with a CN¥1,299 (or around $180) in China. To recall, it comes with: