Geekbench listing confirms Honor Magic Vs3’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Another detail about the upcoming Honor Magic Vs3 has been revealed. According to its Geekbench listing, it will be using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The model is expected to be unveiled on July 12 alongside the Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14. It will be another foldable from the brand, but it will be the more affordable version of the Magic V3.

Recently, Honor has added the foldable on its website, where its 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options have been confirmed. The company also revealed its white, dark green, and black color options, but aside from those things, no other details are shared.

Thankfully, the model appeared on the Geekbench database, where the details of the listing point to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Aside from that, the listing confirms that it will have 12GB RAM (more memory options could be unveiled soon) and Android 14 OS. Through these details, the listing shows that the Honor Magic Vs3 registered 2,051 and 5,643 sores in its single-core and multi-core tests, respectively, on the platform.

More details about the Honor Magic Vs3 are set to be confirmed as its Friday launch approaches.