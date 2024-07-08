Honor Magic Vs3 now available for pre-order

Honor has finally listed the Honor Magic Vs3 on its official website for pre-orders. The listing shows the model’s design details, which include a rectangular camera island in the back.

The Honor Magic Vs3 will be announced on July 12 alongside the Honor Magic V3, MagicPad 2, and MagicBook Art 14. The model is another foldable creation from the Chinese brand, but it will be a more affordable version of the Magic V3.

Unlike the Magic V3 with an octagonal camera island, the Magic Vs3 comes with a more generic-looking module. It comes in a rectangular shape that is placed vertically in the left section of the phone’s back. It houses the camera lenses and sports alternating black and silver colors.

According to the listing, the model will be available in white, dark green, and black. The page confirms its storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

No other details about the Honor Magic Vs3 are currently available, but we expect more leaks about it as July 12 approaches.