Get Fit and Get Paid: How Walking Apps Can Boost Your Income

Walking apps, which are not a new concept, offer a unique way to earn money from the physical activity you do every day. If you're new to the idea of paid walking apps, let us cover everything you need to know about them and explain how they can boost your income!

What Are Paid Walking Apps?

The idea is as simple as it sounds: a step-counting app records the number of your daily steps and offers rewards for reaching a certain limit. These rewards can be in the form of cryptocurrency, vouchers, discount cards, or even conventional money. Most walking apps pay users through some form of their own digital currency. The prizes might be small, but they serve as a way of incentivizing individuals to walk more and reach their daily step limits.

If you start hitting your targets every day, the app might even become a consistent form of side income, no matter how small the amount. These apps have been gaining popularity because they push individuals to engage in physical activity, which not only proves to be good for their health but also hands them some cash from time to time.

The Best Walking Apps to Consider

With the advent of this idea, another thing that entered the market was scams. Not every app that claims to pay users will actually do so. Some of them might just be running an elaborate fraud. As it becomes more and more difficult to separate reel from real, here are a few walking apps that you can consider:

Sweatcoin

Sweatcoin is one of the most popular paid walking apps out there. For every one thousand steps, users get rewarded with one Sweatcoin, the app’s own digital currency. Once you rack up enough of these coins, you can use them to purchase a myriad of items from a marketplace within the app.

This store features a bunch of different products from the app’s various partners, examples of which include audiobooks and electronics. Users can also choose to donate their Sweatcoins to charity. The specific purchase options available to a particular person depend on which country they’re in.

Runtopia

Runtopia pays users through Sports Coins, this app’s version of Sweatcoin. Once the users have gathered enough of these, they get to use them on the Lucky Wheel game inside the app. The prizes available to them include options such as gift cards, memberships, and PayPal cash.

The best part about using Runtopia is that it also offers several other resources that help maximize your fitness experience, such as personalized training plans. A subscription is available for people who want to access the entire spectrum of this app’s features.

Lifecoin

For the most part, Lifecoin follows the same formula as the previous two apps. Fitness enthusiasts complete a bunch of challenges, which results in them gaining a digital currency as a reward. This can then be traded for prizes such as gift cards and gadgets. You can also choose to offer your money to charity instead.

The app also features a competitive leaderboard for the winner inside you, so you can evaluate how you’re performing in comparison to other users. Users can also synchronize the app with other fitness-tracking apps they own, thus completing a digital ecosystem for their fitness endeavors.

Charity Miles

If you have a friend who’s always begging you to go on that charity walk with them, you need to let them know about this app. Charity Miles helps you gain money through your own step count and then donate it to various charities. The app can record workouts that are both indoor and outdoor, so it doesn’t matter whether you run on the road or on a treadmill.

The only issue is that it doesn’t record steps until you log onto the app and start a dedicated workout. But once you figure out the mechanism, you’re golden! Users can utilize this platform to donate to dozens of charities while also becoming fit in the process.

Evidation

This is one of those apps that rewards you with real money, but the process is tedious. Users record points for each fitness activity they engage in, along with extra tasks like meditating and sleep tracking. Once you reach ten thousand points, you will be able to redeem it for $10.

On average, this process takes around four months, which can seem quite tiring to many people. However, think of it this way: you were going to participate in these activities anyway, so you might as well earn $10 while you’re at it. Users can also connect this app with many other fitness trackers.

Honorable Mentions

Here are some other paid fitness apps that we think you should consider at least once:

App What You’ll Win Higi Points, discount vouchers, lucky draws PK Rewards Virtual coins StepBet Real money Damex Cryptocurrency

Final Thoughts

If you’re a bit skeptical about using paid walking apps to earn money, we get you! There are a ton of sketchy apps on the market today, and it’s easy to get swindled by a fraudster.

However, these apps help you make a little bit of cash on activities that you should be doing even if you weren’t paid for them. You can just treat them as a tiny game that offers you a reward from time to time. This way, you’ll not only have fun walking but also get to look at your points build up over time!