Aside from Dixon, Google also partners with Foxconn to produce Pixels in India — Report

A new report revealed another partnership Google established to push the production of its Pixel devices in India.

According to a report from Reuters citing some sources, Google is also now working with Foxconn, a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer. The news came after reports of the search giant choosing Dixon Technologies to produce Pixels in India. According to that separate report, the trial production for the plan is expected to start soon.

According to the report’s sources, Foxconn will manufacture “the latest models of its smartphones in the state… at the existing Foxconn facility” in Tamil Nadu.

It is worth noting that Foxconn is also in business with Apple, allowing it to produce iPhones in India.

The move reflects the push of various US companies to bring the production of their devices to other nations as the conflict between the US and China continues. It also benefits Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to make India a global manufacturing hub. In the past months, different reports have highlighted a series of investments that other countries have been bringing to India that are in line with Modi’s vision.