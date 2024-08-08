Check out these latest Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold image leaks

If you are still not satisfied with Google’s recent images of the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold model, we have another set of leaks to show you.

The Pixel 9 series will be launched on August 13. One of the main stars of the lineup is the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which marks the official addition of the Fold models to the search giant’s Pixel branding.

Weeks ago, the company teased the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold by revealing it via clips. However, the teasers offer a limited view of the foldable’s design.

Now, through some of the latest leaks by leakers on X, more images of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold have surfaced, showcasing the model’s front and back.

The leaks show the Porcelain and Obsidian color options of the model alongside its new camera island design, which comes in a rectangular shape with rounded corners. It houses two pill-shaped modules that contain the camera lenses.

The side frames and back panel of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are flat, allowing it to join the growing trend among modern smartphones. Ultimately, the images show the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s improved folding capability. To recall, the original Google Fold had the obvious issue of being incapable of unfolding straight. Now, this seems to be changing in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with leaked promo material revealing it in an unfolded state.

The news follows earlier discoveries about the foldable, including the following:

Tensor G4

16GB RAM

256GB ($1,799) and 512GB ($1,919) storage

6.24″ external display with 1,800 nits of brightness

8″ internal display with 1,600 nits

Porcelain and Obsidian colors

Main Camera: Sony IMX787 (cropped), 1/2″, 48MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Samsung 3LU, 1/3.2″, 12MP

Telephoto: Samsung 3J1, 1/3″, 10.5MP, OIS

Internal Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP

External Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP

“Rich colors even in low light”

September 4 availability

Via