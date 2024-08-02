Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold stars in German promo video to reveal completely flat unfolded state

A new promo video showing the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has surfaced online, and it reveals several details about the model. One of the material’s main highlights is the appearance of the upcoming foldable, which is now seemingly capable of unfolding completely flat.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be unveiled on August 13 alongside the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. It is the first time a Fold device will join the Pixel series, and earlier leaks suggest a handful of improvements in the new Google foldable over its predecessor. Aside from the new Tensor G4 chip and better camera components, the phone is also set to receive new features and design.

As shared by the company in earlier teasers, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a new camera island, which will come in a square-ish figure with rounded corners. It will house the three rear camera lenses, which were revealed to be a 48MP Sony IMX787 main unit with OIS, 12MP Samsung 3LU ultrawide, and 10.5MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto with OIS.

In addition, the phone is said to come with a better folding capability. To recall, the original Google Fold had the obvious issue of being incapable of unfolding straight. Now, this seems to be changing in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with leaked promo material revealing it in an unfolded state. The clip also shows the new hinge of the device, which is minimally protruding.

The rest of the video shows the potential of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold as a multitasking device, thanks to its wide folding display that can perform multiple tasks at once. With the addition of the Gemini AI and other AI features, the search giant also wants to paint the foldable device as an ideal planning assistant and the ultimate AI editor tool.

Via